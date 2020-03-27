GC LIFESTYLES FUN, EASY, DELICIOUS RECIPES TO MAKE AT HOME
Whether you’re looking for fun recipes to make with the kids, healthy recipes to keep you fit, or meal prep recipes, we have all options for you while quarantined inside. We hope you indulge in our recipes below and don’t be afraid to try them all!
***
THE COOKIE BOMB
Recipe from HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH by Kristen Tomlan
FOR THE COOKIE DOUGH
1 ½ batches Signature Chocolate Chip dough (page 60)
FOR FILLING, TOPPING, AND GARNISH
⅓ cup Nutella
1 batch Cookie Dough Buttercream (recipe page 213), using reserved cookie dough from this recipe
// Make the Signature Chocolate Chip Dough. Measure 2 cups and set aside.
// Refrigerate the remaining dough for 1 hour, or until it is easy to handle and no longer sticky. Once chilled, divide the dough into 13 even portions. Use your hands to shape the portions into balls and freeze for 30 minutes.
// Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 350°F and place 12 liners in a cupcake pan.
// Remove 12 cookie dough balls from the freezer and use your thumbs to press into the middle of each ball, forming each into a nest or bowl shape in the palm of your hand. Fill each hole with 1 heaping teaspoon of Nutella. Once filled, use your fingers to pinch the cookie dough over the Nutella to form a seam. Roll the balls in your hands until the seam disappears. The Nutella will be completely concealed in the middle of the ball. Place the stuffed cookie dough balls into the cupcake liners.
// Bake for 15 to 20 minutes. The bombs will look like a set cookie with golden brown edges when they are done. Remove from the oven and let cool in the pan for about 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
// While the bombs cool, make the Cookie Dough Buttercream using the reserved cookie dough. Transfer to a piping bag.
// Once the bombs are completely cool, pipe the buttercream onto each cookie bomb, forming a large, three-tiered dollop. Garnish with the remaining cookie dough ball by pulling off small chunks and topping each bomb off with a small piece. Serve and enjoy!
// Store Cookie Bombs in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.
Hello, Cookie Dough
by Kristen Tomlan
Safe-to-eat cookie doughs and baked treats from the creator of the world's first edible cookie dough shop
Finally, you can eat cookie dough how you've always craved it: straight from the mixing bowl! In her rule-breaking first book, Kristen Tomlan, the Queen of Cookie Dough, spills her secrets about how to make cookie dough safe-to-eat and all of the best ways to enjoy it. Kristen is sharing 110 decadent recipes--a mix of fan favorites from her famous New York City confectionery and never-before-seen creations--each with an innovative twist.
HELLO, COOKIE DOUGH is filled with recipes for cookie dough lovers at every age and skill level. All 40 flavors, spanning the classic to the wildly creative, are ready to eat off the spatula OR can be baked into perfect, chewy cookies. Kristen's baked creations are equally tempting, with treats like cookie dough-stuffed cinnamon rolls, deep dish skillet cookies, and molten cookie dough cupcakes. Sprinkled throughout are her tips on perfecting your confections plus easy swaps to make the recipes gluten-free or vegan. Since cookie dough is best when shared, Kristen is serving up inspiration for all your party needs, including ideas for baby showers, weddings, ice cream parties, and the all-important girls' night in.
This is the unconventional baking book every person with a sweet tooth will love. Join Kristen on her mission to make cookie dough all about joy, transforming this once-forbidden treat from a "no-no" to HELLO!
***
TRIPLE-CHIP CHOCOLATE COOKIES
Recipe from TWO PEAS & THEIR POD by Maria Lichty
prep: 15 MINUTES | bake: 10 MINUTES PER BATCH | makes 33 COOKIES
Chocolate lovers are in for a real treat with these rich cocoa cookies made with three kinds of chocolate chips: milk, semisweet, and white. It’s the kind of cookie that technically will scratch the sweet-tooth itch after eating just one, but let’s be honest: Who can stop there? Make sure you have a glass of cold milk nearby for dunking.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 1⁄3 cups all-purpose flour
- 3⁄4 cup Dutch-process or unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1⁄2 teaspoon sea salt, plus more for sprinkling
- 1 cup (1⁄2 pound) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup packed light brown sugar
- 2 large eggs
- 1 1⁄2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 3⁄4 cup milk chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
- 3⁄4 cup semisweet chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
- 3⁄4 cup white chocolate chips, plus more for finishing
DIRECTIONS
1. Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Set aside.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and sea salt. Set aside.
3. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and both sugars. Mix until smooth, 2 minutes. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Add the vanilla and mix until combined.
4. Gradually add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined. Use a spatula to stir in all the chocolate chips.
5. Drop the dough by the rounded tablespoon on the prepared baking sheet, about 2 inches apart. Not all the cookies will fit on the sheet for one batch. Bake for 10 minutes, until the cookies are set but still soft in the center. Don’t overbake. Gently press a few more chocolate chips and chunks into the tops of the cookies. Let the cookies cool on the baking sheet for 3 to 5 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack to cool completely. While the cookies are still soft, gently press the extra chocolate chips into the cookies to make them look pretty. Once the baking sheet has cooled completely, repeat with the remaining dough.
6. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
Two Peas & Their Pod Cookbook
by Maria Lichty
115 recipes--wholesome new creations and celebrated favorites from the blog--from the husband and wife team behind Two Peas & Their Pod
TWO PEAS & THEIR POD celebrates a family, friends, and community-oriented lifestyle that has huge and growing appeal. Maria the genuine, fun, relaxed mom next door who's got the secret sauce: that special knack for effortlessly creating tantalizing and wholesome (and budget-friendly) meals with ease. From a Loaded Nacho Bar bash for 200 guests to quick-and-easy healthy weeknight dinners like never-fail favorites like One-Skillet Sausage Pasta or Asian Pork Lettuce Wraps (always followed by a fab dessert!), Maria shares her best lifestyle tips and home cook smarts.
An essential resource for parents looking to update their healthy, inexpensive, time-saving, kid friendly meal roster; aspiring home cooks who want to eat-in delicious food more than they eat out; as well as anyone looking to share their love of food and the giving spirit with their neighbors, TWO PEAS & THEIR POD will help readers bring home that (achievable!) slice of Americana, where families come together to enjoy fresh and nutritious meals and there's always a batch of still-warm cookies waiting on the counter.
ZUCCHINI SPAGHETTI WITH MEATBALLS
Recipe from GORDON RAMSAY’S HEALTHY, LEAN & FIT
Zucchini noodles, or “zoodles,” have been exploding in popularity. Zoodles with meatballs is filling and comforting, like a normal bowl of spaghetti, but it’s particularly brilliant for all the family as you are upping your veg intake without compromising on flavor or texture. Zoodles are also great with pesto and other classic pasta sauces.
SERVES 4
- 4 large zucchini, trimmed
- Olive oil
- Grated Parmesan cheese, to serve (optional)
FOR THE MEATBALLS
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- 1 small onion, peeled and very finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and very finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 egg, beaten
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
FOR THE TOMATO SAUCE
- Olive oil
- 1 onion, peeled and diced
- 2 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 1 tablespoon tomato purée
- 1(28-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon balsamic vinegar
- Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS
1. Using a spiralizer, julienne peeler, or mandoline, turn the 4 zucchini into spaghetti. Set aside until ready to cook.
2. Put the ground turkey into a mixing bowl with the chopped onion, garlic, Worcestershire sauce, beaten egg, and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Mix everything together until thoroughly combined.
3. With wet hands, roll the mixture into 20 meatballs and put them onto a plate. Cover with plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.
4. Meanwhile, make the tomato sauce. Place a large skillet over medium heat and add a dash of olive oil. Once hot, add the onion and sauté for 5 to 6 minutes, until softened, then add the garlic and cook for another minute.
5. Stir in the tomato purée and continue to cook for 2 minutes, then add the chopped tomatoes, oregano, balsamic vinegar, and a good pinch of salt and pepper. Stir everything together and leave to simmer for 10 minutes, or until slightly thickened.
6. To cook the meatballs, place a skillet over medium heat and add a dash of oil. Once hot, brown the meatballs in batches, turning frequently so they color on all sides. Transfer to the pan with the tomato sauce to cook for an additional 10 minutes, or until cooked through, turning from time to time. (If the sauce becomes too thick, add about 1⁄4 cup of water.)
7. Add an extra teaspoon of oil to the pan the meatballs were browned in and gently sauté the zucchini spaghetti over medium heat, tossing occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until tender but not soft.
8. Divide the zucchini spaghetti among serving bowls and top with the meatballs. Sprinkle with Parmesan, if using.
*FOR ACTIVE DAYS
Serve the meatballs with whole-wheat pasta instead of zoodles if you are gearing up for a big day of exercise.
PER SERVING
CALORIES 291
FAT (g) 7.0
SATURATED FAT (g) 1.0
CARBS (g) 16.0
SUGAR (g) 14.0
FIBER (g) 5.0
PROTEIN (g) 39.0
SODIUM (g) 0.49
Gordon Ramsay's Healthy, Lean & Fit
by Gordon Ramsay
The definitive guide to eating well to achieve optimum health and fitness, by one of the world's finest chefs and fitness fanatic, Gordon Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay knows how important it is to eat well, whether you're training for a marathon or just trying to live healthier. And just because it's healthy food, doesn't mean you have to compromise on taste and flavor. As a Michelin-star super-chef who is also a committed athlete, Gordon Ramsay shares his go-to recipes for when he wants to eat well at home.
HEALTHY, LEAN & FIT provides readers with 108 delicious recipes divided into three sections--each one offering breakfasts, lunches, dinners, sides, and snacks--highlighting different health-boosting benefits. The Healthy section consists of nourishing recipes for general well-being; the Lean section encourage healthy weight loss; and the Fit section features recipes to fuel your next workout and post-workout dishes to build continued strength and energy. Whatever your personal goals, these dishes will inspire you to get cooking and improve your own health.
***
Ham, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Quesadillas
Recipe from DAMN DELICIOUS MEAL PREP by Chungah Rhee
PREP TIME: 10 minutes | COOK TIME: 20 minutes | TOTAL TIME: 30 minutes | YIELD: 4 servings
I know, I’m kind of a genius here: I added broccoli to sneak those vital greens and nutrients into your breakfast. But don’t worry. I promise that you’ll barely taste the broccoli among all the other fun flavors packed into these quesadillas.
The balance in these boxes is perfect: You have your healthy carbs, protein, vitamins, and minerals all under one roof.
But feel free to change up what you put in your quesadillas. You can use egg whites as opposed to whole eggs; asparagus, spinach, or kale instead of broccoli; and any kind of fruit you want on the side. And, if you’re anything like me and you carry some hot sauce in your purse, a little bit of Tabasco will do wonders for your quesadilla. Just saying!
INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 cup diced ham
- 1 cup chopped broccoli florets
- 4 large eggs, lightly beaten
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 4 (4-inch) whole-wheat tortillas
- 1⁄2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese
- 1⁄2 cup raspberries
- 1⁄2 cup blueberries
- 4 tangerines, peeled and segmented
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir in the ham and broccoli, and cook until the broccoli is tender and bright green, 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the eggs to the skillet and cook, stirring gently with a silicone or heatproof spatula, until they just begin to set; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking until thickened and no visible liquid egg remains, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the green onions.
- Layer half of each tortilla with the egg mixture; sprinkle with the cheese. Fold in half and place on the prepared baking sheet. Bake until the cheese has melted, 5 to 6 minutes.
- Place the quesadillas, raspberries, blueberries, and tangerine segments into meal prep containers. Will keep covered in the refrigerator 3 to 4 days. The quesadillas can be reheated in the microwave in 30-second intervals until heated through.
NUTRITION FACTS: CALORIES: 291.0 / TOTAL FAT: 12.0 / TRANS FAT: 0.0 / SATURATED FAT: 3.0 / CHOLESTEROL: 204.0 /
SODIUM: 802.0 / CARBOHYDRATES: 24.0 / FIBER: 3. 0 / SUGAR: 11.0 / PROTEIN: 20.0
Damn Delicious Meal Prep
by Chungah Rhee
Meal prep is the best thing to happen to healthy eating-and DAMN DELICIOUS MEAL PREP makes it tastier than ever!
It's 6:00 pm, and you have nothing planned for dinner. Again. If you're like many folks, including blogger and author Chungah Rhee, this happens more often than you care to admit! Wanting to regain control of her health and eating habits, Chungah turned to meal prep: the secret weapon that keeps everyone from celebrities and athletes to busy parents and young professionals on-track and eating well.
Chungah quickly found that meal prep is an amazing way to save time and money and to keep you and your family eating healthy all week long. By taking the time to plan your meals, prep ingredients, and do some cooking ahead of time, it's easy to have perfectly portioned healthy options at your fingertips for any time of the day.
Inside are Chungah's go-to recipes-including some favorites from the blog. You'll find inspiration for delectable protein-packed breakfasts, energy-boosting snacks, and slimmed-down comfort food favorites-none of which sacrifice flavor. Who wouldn't be enticed by a 205-calorie Breakfast Croissant Sandwich or an under-500-calorie Mason Jar Lasagna? She also arms readers with dozens of tools for making habit changes actually stick. This indispensable cookbook is sure to help you live a healthier (and more delicious) life.
***
EASY HOMEMADE PIZZA CRUST
Recipe from SKILLET LOVE by Anne Byrn
ENOUGH FOR 1 (12-INCH) SKILLET PIZZA
Prep Time: 10 minutes | Rise: 1-1/2 hours
INGREDIENTS
- 3/4 cup warm water (100 to 110°F)
- 1 teaspoon active dry yeast
- 2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
- 1-1/2 teaspoons kosher or sea salt
- Olive oil, for the bowl
DIRECTIONS
1. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, whisk together the water and yeast to dissolve. Add the flour and salt and blend on low speed. Increase the speed to medium and beat until a soft dough forms. Remove the paddle, carefully pulling off all the bits of dough and putting those back in the bowl. Secure the dough hook attachment and beat on medium speed until the dough comes together into a ball and is springy, about 5 minutes. (If you don’t have a dough hook, continue on with the paddle and then knead the dough with floured hands on a floured work surface until it is springy.)
2. You can use the dough right away, but your pizza will have a better texture if you let the dough rise. Dribble a little olive oil into a large glass or ceramic bowl and transfer the dough to the bowl. Turn the dough upside down so that the greased side is up. Cover the bowl with a thin kitchen towel and place the bowl in a warm spot in the kitchen until it has doubled in volume, 1 to 1. hours. Punch down the dough with your fist, and use in the pizza recipe.
3. Alternatively, let the dough rise in a warm spot for 30 minutes, then cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight to slowly rise. When ready to bake, remove the plastic, drape a kitchen towel over the bowl, and let the dough come to room temperature, about 2 hours.
Skillet Love
by Anne Byrn
A delicious celebration of the cast iron pan--by the mega-bestselling author of THE CAKE MIX DOCTOR.
Beloved by home cooks and professionals alike, the cast iron skillet is one of the most versatile pieces of equipment in your kitchen arsenal. Perfect for every meal of the day, the cast iron pan can be used to cook eggs, sear meat, roast whole dinners, and serve up dessert warm from the oven.
Bestselling author Anne Byrn has carefully curated 160 recipes to be made in one simple 12-inch cast iron skillet. These are dishes everyone can enjoy, from appetizers and breads like Easy Garlic Skillet knots to side dishes like Last-Minute Scalloped Potatoes, from brunch favorites to one-pot suppers like Skillet Eggplant Parmesan. And of course, no Anne Byrn cookbook would be complete without her innovative cakes like Georgia Burnt Caramel Cake, cookies like Brown Sugar Skillet Blondies, and pies and other delicious treats.
Scattered throughout are fun tidbits about the origin of the cast iron skillet and how to properly season and care for them. Anne Byrn has crafted an informational, adaptable, and deliciously indispensable guide to skillet recipes the whole family is sure to love.
