Forever Reviewers and Influencers | FAQ

Q. I’m new to this list! Where do I start?

A: Welcome! If you are a new Forever reader, please check out our social media platforms to get an idea of what we’re all about. (We’re @ReadForeverPub on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest.) Forever Love Letter newsletters go out monthly with lots of surprises and request forms will be quarterly starting in September 2021. We are committed to pairing our books with OwnVoices readers and encourage you to fill out our voluntary Self-ID form or take a look at our current OwnVoices offerings. Lastly, join our private Facebook Group! We love it in there. If you have more specific questions or requests, please reach out to us: readforever@hbgusa.com.

Q. Can I still email book requests to you?

A. If you are particularly excited about a title, please contact readforever@hbgusa.com. Keep in mind we cannot reply to all emails. Please include why you are interested in the title, your your mailing address, the name and link to your platform in the note, and whether you are using NetGalley.

Q. Where can I find out about OwnVoices opportunities?

A. You can find a tab for OwnVoices Reviewer opportunities on the 2021 + 2022 Ultimate Reviewer Guide with links for individual books. If you have a friend who might fit one of the opportunities, feel free to share the link. (We also do call-outs on social media but this is the best place to find information.)

Q. Is there a limit to how many books you send out?

A. Yes. We are only sending out 200 of each title so please be thoughtful when selecting books. There will be other special opportunities sprinkled through the months to receive early titles.

Q. I received a book I requested and I don’t like it. What should I do?

A. Leave an honest review, and send us an email if you want to discuss further. We understand that you aren’t going to like every book you receive. You can still tag us in the reviews, but please do not tag authors.

Q. I received a book and I don’t have time to read it. What should I do?

A. We truly do not expect you to review each and every book that you receive. We understand so many factors can come up. Sometimes sharing on social when you receive the book is the only action that fits your schedule and that’s fine. In our request forms, we do ask that you share at least one review from the previous/current month so we can be sure you remain active. You can leave us a note on the request form with any concerns.

Q: Are you running blog tours?

A: No. As the internet changes so have our strategies and we want to remain effective, flexible, and fun when it comes to initiatives for our books. Depending on the title or the season (summer, holiday!), we do coordinate special “events” and will keep you informed about details via our newsletter. We have to hear from you when you are interested in doing an interview with our author or have other fun brainstorms.

Q. What can you tell us about NetGalley?

A. NetGalley is an efficient way for us to distribute digital galleys. It automatically keeps a list of who has access to the file, making it convenient for us to get in touch with you and keep track. We understand that you won’t enjoy every title, but we ask that you leave honest feedback. It helps with your feedback percentage, which is something we look at (along with reading tastes, stats, updated bio) when we sift through book requests.

Q: Where can I get assets for my reviews?

A: There are excerpts, buy links, descriptions, and book covers available on Read-Forever.com. You can find a link to each title in our Ultimate Reviewer Guide.

Q: I’m a blogger who doesn’t live in the United States and would like to receive review copies.

A: Forever will consider print review requests for United States residents, and we send finished copies to those in Canada. Due to world rights, we cannot approve all international requests. (We suggest checking with the publisher in your country.)

Q: Will you share our posts on social media?

A: We can’t promise to share all of them on social, but please tag us. (Note: while we don’t mind being tagged in unfavorable reviews, please do not tag the author.)

Q: I’m planning a special event on my blog or social media platform and was wondering if you would supply books for a giveaway or if your authors could participate in some way.

A: Please get in touch as soon as you can. We love to take part!

Q. What’s the best timing when it comes to posting reviews?

A: If you read a book early and want to share the love, DO IT! Early buzz and reviews is so important. We do encourage you to remind your followers about the book or reshare your review around release day too.

Q. What are some other ways we can support authors?

Following them on your social media platforms of choice. Don’t forget BookBub. Leaving reviews on Goodreads and online retailers is great. You can also subscribe to newsletters from your favorite authors. Word-of-mouth is also huge; telling your followers you preordered a book is massive. We also know a lot of the work of a book lover is talking about books behind the scenes, and we love you for it!

Q: What hashtags do you like to see in posts?

A: #ReadForeverPub, #ReadForever2021, author name (i.e. #FarrahRochon), and series name (i.e. #SapphireSprings).

Last updated: September 2021.