Five Friendsgiving Ideas for your Air Fryer

According to Eater, “the air fryer heated up (sorry) fast.” If it didn’t make your Black Friday haul last year you might have one in your future—especially if you’re going anywhere near Amazon next week (or Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Walmart).

But what are you planning to make with that attractive new gadget? Here are five recipes you had no idea you needed for an oil-spatter-free Friendsgiving, from THE ESSENTIAL AIR FRYER COOKBOOK.

EASY CHURROS

We nixed piping this dough for churros in favor of shaping it by hand to make an overall easier‑to‑make treat, something like a cross between traditional churros (although not deep-fried) and a sugar-coated tube of cream puff pastry. The results are surprisingly light—which means you can eat several, right?

Get the recipe here.

KOREAN-STYLE FRIED CHICKEN THIGHS

These sweet-and-salty chicken thighs—an aromatic mix of garlic, ginger, chile paste, and sesame oil—are also great as a snack for a crowd before dinner. Just cut each cooked thigh half into two or three pieces and serve them on toothpicks.

Get the recipe here, or watch a demo on YouTube.

CINNAMON SUGAR BANANA ROLLS

These dessert rolls are made with spring roll wrappers, usually found in the freezer case of a large supermarket.

Get the recipe here.

GIANT BUTTERY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

This cookie is made for dunking. Consider whole milk, chocolate milk, strong coffee, red wine, aged rum, or whiskey as your best options.

Get the recipe here.

MAC AND CHEESE BALLS

These little balls are so tasty, they’ll be a hit no matter where you serve them.

Get the recipe here.

The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook Unleash the power of your air fryer with this comprehensive air fryer bible, featuring 300+ recipes designed for every size, brand, and model, from the authors of the bestselling Instant Pot Bible.

Welcome to the air fryer revolution. More than 7 million Americans use air fryers to make the crispiest French fries or crunchiest chicken tenders without the mess or health concerns of deep-frying. But your air fryer can also sear a rib-eye steak in half the time it takes to heat up the grill, roast perfect vegetables, and reheat leftovers while putting your microwave to shame.

Only The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook can show you how to make the most of this versatile kitchen appliance, for every meal of the day. Each of the 300-plus recipes gives ingredients and timings for every size of air fryer (from small 2-quart models to 10-quart ones), plus extra recipes to make each dish a complete, delicious meal.

This comprehensive air fryer bible will help you make delicious roasted chicken and healthy vegetable sides, decadent desserts, delightful snacks, and crispy wings and tenders that beat take-out by a mile. And air-frying experts Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough offer customized ingredient lists and timings alongside clear, easy-to-follow directions that will have you cooking like a pro, no matter your skill level.

You'll enjoy: Kale Chips

Better-Than-Chinese-Take-Out Orange Chicken

Hearty Roasted Vegetable Soup

Cauliflower-Crust Pizza

Crispy Ranch Chicken Thighs

Fried Green Tomatoes

Jalapeño Poppers

Perfect Broccolini

Easy Carnitas

Shrimp Teriyaki

Zucchini Fries

Blueberry Crisp

Chewy Coconut Cake

Fried Oreos

And more!

