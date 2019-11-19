Five Friendsgiving Ideas for your Air Fryer
According to Eater, “the air fryer heated up (sorry) fast.” If it didn’t make your Black Friday haul last year you might have one in your future—especially if you’re going anywhere near Amazon next week (or Target, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Walmart).
But what are you planning to make with that attractive new gadget? Here are five recipes you had no idea you needed for an oil-spatter-free Friendsgiving, from THE ESSENTIAL AIR FRYER COOKBOOK.
EASY CHURROS
We nixed piping this dough for churros in favor of shaping it by hand to make an overall easier‑to‑make treat, something like a cross between traditional churros (although not deep-fried) and a sugar-coated tube of cream puff pastry. The results are surprisingly light—which means you can eat several, right?
Get the recipe here.
KOREAN-STYLE FRIED CHICKEN THIGHS
These sweet-and-salty chicken thighs—an aromatic mix of garlic, ginger, chile paste, and sesame oil—are also great as a snack for a crowd before dinner. Just cut each cooked thigh half into two or three pieces and serve them on toothpicks.
Get the recipe here, or watch a demo on YouTube.
CINNAMON SUGAR BANANA ROLLS
These dessert rolls are made with spring roll wrappers, usually found in the freezer case of a large supermarket.
Get the recipe here.
GIANT BUTTERY CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
This cookie is made for dunking. Consider whole milk, chocolate milk, strong coffee, red wine, aged rum, or whiskey as your best options.
Get the recipe here.
MAC AND CHEESE BALLS
These little balls are so tasty, they’ll be a hit no matter where you serve them.
Get the recipe here.
For more ideas like these (more than 300, to be precise) for every size and model of air fryer, look for THE ESSENTIAL AIR FRYER COOKBOOK by Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough, wherever books are sold.
