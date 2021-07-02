Family Reads: Maintain Good Mental Health, Together!
Mental Health and Self Care
If there was anything 2020 taught us, it was the importance of maintaining mental health. Here are some books for you and your kids to explore mental health and to inspire some wonderful self-care regimens!
To Share
Consent is like being ruler of your own country…population: YOU.
An empowering introduction to consent, bodily autonomy, and how to respect yourself and others with clear explanations, fun illustrations, and expertly-presented information
For Your Kids
For Teens
A stunning YA contemporary romance, exploring mental health, race and, ultimately, self-acceptance.
Audiobook Available
For Kids
Discover an “absurd, funny, and thought-provoking” book perfect for “anyone who has ever felt socially awkward or inadequate” (Louis Sachar, author of Holes and the Wayside School series).
For Little Kids
Readers will learn how to make their own snuggly, cuddly cocoon and all the things you can do when you feel safe and warm.
For Babies
Celebrate the everlasting bond between parents and their newborns with this new original board book inspired by the bestseller The Invisible String.
For You
Your challenges, your solutions, your way.
An actionable antidote for stress and frustration, nestled inside of an interactive workbook in which you are the one and only expert.
