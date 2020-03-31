Drinking with Chickens
by Kate E. Richards
It's drinks, it's chickens: It's the cocktail book you didn't know you needed!
To add some extra happy to your happy hour , invite a chicken and pour yourself a drink. Author Kate Richards serves up cocktails made for Instagram with the spoils of her Southern California garden, chicken friends by her side. Enjoy any (or all) of the 60+ deliciously drinkable garden-to-glass beverages, such as:
- Lilac Apricot Rum Sour
- Meyer Lemon + Rosemary Old Fashioned
- Rhubarb Rose Cobbler
- Blackberry Sage Spritz
- Cantaloupe Mint Rum Punch