I knew the moment we met 23 years ago that you were my soulmate. The time I spent with you made me feel so complete and happy. Your smile could melt my heart. I was so in love with you. We lost contact with each other due to you being in the military. We were lucky enough to find each other ten years ago on Facebook. Our paths have crossed twice since then but timing has never been right for us. We live a few states away from each other and have both made decisions to put our kid’s best interest first. Maybe sometime in the future the third times a charm! Love your princess

