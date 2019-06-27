Five reasons to keep your Instant Pot going for the 4th of July, and all summer

Because June, July, and August are made for supermarket sales!

Memorial Day, the Fourth of July—heck, even Flag Day: They’re made for grilling. But in the weeks afterwards, supermarkets have got to get rid of the extra stock. Grab it up and squirrel it all in the freezer because it can go straight from the chill to the Instant Pot and become, oh, Buffalo Chicken Wings in minutes.

Because the pot can help you keep the things chill when the dog days bite!

The heat’s coming. Maybe it’s already on where you are. But you’ve got an Instant Pot, so there’s no need to crank up the oven. Hey, just bring the pot out to your deck or patio. Plug it in. Give your air conditioner a break.

Because the kids play hard all day and come in starving!

With some broth, a package of frozen meatballs, dried elbow pasta, and lots of shredded cheese, you can make them a gooey, delicious pasta casserole in just about 10 minutes. It doesn’t get easier than that!

Because summer’s made for great sandwiches.

From Freezer to Instant Pot has so many options! Like the filling for old-school French Dip Sandwiches. Or Sloppy Joes. And Burgers, too. (Yep, the patties right from frozen.) Even Pulled Pork. And Fajitas. Impossible? Nope. We’ve worked out the ratios and timings so you can pull together a picnic in no time.

Because everyone is looking to get more out of their Instant Pot.

And we’re not talking about prepping meals and freezing them to cook later. We mean: Pull the frozen chicken, pork, beef, or fish out of the freezer. Toss it in the pot with frozen vegetables or dried pasta. Add liquids and flavorings. Lock on the lid and go! You’ve got time to spare this summer if you’ve got this book!