Be Prepared: Camping First Aid Kit

Adapted from Devon Fredericksen's new book, How to Camp In the Woods

Bring it with you, and take care:

Your basic First Aid kit for Camping Adventures

 

No matter how long you’ll be camping or what activity you’re planning in the outdoors, always carry a first-aid kit. You can buy kits prepackaged from outdoor gear supply stores or you can create your own, using the below checklist. Learn how to use each of the items before you leave home.

 

FIRST-AID CHECKLIST

 

Basic

  • Waterproof container to hold supplies
  • Hand sanitizer
  • First-aid manual
  • Antiseptic wipes or ointment
  • Triple antibiotic ointment
  • Nonadhesive sterile pads
  • Gauze pads (pack different sizes)
  • Compound tincture of benzoin
  • Medical adhesive tape
  • Adhesive bandages (pack different sizes and shapes)
  • Butterfly bandages
  • Moleskin pads
  • Sharp tweezers
  • Safety pins
  • Hydrocortisone cream
  • Insect sting relief ointment
  • Duct tape

 

Medications

  • Prescription medications
  • Pain/anti-inflammatory medicine such as ibuprofen
  • Antihistamine
  • Throat lozenges
  • Anti-diarrhea medication
  • Aspirin (in case of a heart attack)
  • Antacid tablets
  • Poison oak/ivy treatment

 

Additional items

  • EpiPen
  • Aloe vera
  • Eye drops
  • Oral rehydration salts
      • ◊ SAM Splints of various sizes
      • ◊ Triangular cravat bandage
  • Blunt-tip scissors (for cutting off clothing)
  • Oral thermometer
  • Irrigation syringe (for cleaning dirt and debris from wounds)
  • Non-latex gloves
  • CPR mask
  • Notepad and pencil

 

Devon Fredericksen has camped around the world and has backpacked and bagged peaks across much of the American West. She’s worked as a sea-kayak guide in the San Juan Islands, has cycled across Central America, and has rock climbed in many of world’s premier climbing areas. She coauthored 50 Classic Day Hikes of the Eastern Sierra and Greenfire, and her work has appeared in High Country News, Guernica, Yes!, Indian Country Today, Meatpaper, and Eastside magazine. She currently lives in Portland, Oregon.

