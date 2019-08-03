Be Prepared: Camping First Aid Kit
Bring it with you, and take care:
Your basic First Aid kit for Camping Adventures
No matter how long you’ll be camping or what activity you’re planning in the outdoors, always carry a first-aid kit. You can buy kits prepackaged from outdoor gear supply stores or you can create your own, using the below checklist. Learn how to use each of the items before you leave home.
FIRST-AID CHECKLIST
Basic
- Waterproof container to hold supplies
- Hand sanitizer
- First-aid manual
- Antiseptic wipes or ointment
- Triple antibiotic ointment
- Nonadhesive sterile pads
- Gauze pads (pack different sizes)
- Compound tincture of benzoin
- Medical adhesive tape
- Adhesive bandages (pack different sizes and shapes)
- Butterfly bandages
- Moleskin pads
- Sharp tweezers
- Safety pins
- Hydrocortisone cream
- Insect sting relief ointment
- Duct tape
Medications
- Prescription medications
- Pain/anti-inflammatory medicine such as ibuprofen
- Antihistamine
- Throat lozenges
- Anti-diarrhea medication
- Aspirin (in case of a heart attack)
- Antacid tablets
- Poison oak/ivy treatment
Additional items
- EpiPen
- Aloe vera
- Eye drops
- Oral rehydration salts
-
- ◊ SAM Splints of various sizes
- ◊ Triangular cravat bandage
-
- Blunt-tip scissors (for cutting off clothing)
- Oral thermometer
- Irrigation syringe (for cleaning dirt and debris from wounds)
- Non-latex gloves
- CPR mask
- Notepad and pencil