Basic Books Independence Day American History Reads

The Third Reconstruction

by Peniel E. Joseph

One of our preeminent historians of race and democracy argues that the period since 2008 has marked nothing less than America’s Third Reconstruction

Unsettled Land

by Sam W. Haynes

A bold new history of the origins and aftermath of the Texas Revolution, revealing how Indians, Mexicans, and Americans battled for survival in one of the continent’s most diverse regions 

Partisans

by Nicole Hemmer

A bold new history of modern conservatism that finds its origins in the populist right-wing politics of the 1990s 

The Words That Made Us

by Akhil Reed Amar

A history of the American Constitution’s formative decades from a preeminent legal scholar

Dreams of El Dorado

by H. W. Brands

“Epic in its scale, fearless in its scope” (Hampton Sides), this masterfully told account of the American West from a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist sets a new standard as it sweeps from the California Gold Rush and beyond

James Madison

by Jay Cost

An intellectual biography of James Madison, arguing that he invented American politics as we know it 

Mutinous Women

by Joan DeJean

The secret history of the rebellious Frenchwomen who were exiled to colonial Louisiana and found power in the Mississippi Valley

A Girl Stands at the Door

by Rachel Devlin

A new history of school desegregation in America, revealing how girls and women led the fight for interracial education

Citizen Cash

by Michael Stewart Foley

A leading historian argues that Johnny Cash was the most important political artist of his time

1619

by James Horn

The essential history of the extraordinary year in which American democracy and American slavery emerged hand in hand in colonial Virginia

The Broken Heart of America

by Walter Johnson

A searing and "magisterial" (Cornel West) history of American racial exploitation and resistance, told through the turbulent past of the city of St. Louis

Vanguard

by Martha S. Jones

“An elegant and expansive history” (New York Times) of African American women’s pursuit of political power—and how it transformed America   

The Sword and the Shield

by Peniel E. Joseph

This “landmark” (Ibram X. Kendi) dual biography of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King transforms our understanding of the twentieth century’s most iconic African American leaders

America for Americans

by Erika Lee

This definitive history of American xenophobia is "essential reading for anyone who wants to build a more inclusive society" (Ibram X. Kendi, New York Times-bestselling author of How to Be an Antiracist)

Political Junkies

by Claire Bond Potter

A wide-ranging history of seventy years of change in political media, and how it transformed — and fractured — American politics

America, Empire of Liberty

by David Reynolds

“The best one-volume history of the United States ever written” (Joseph J. Ellis), now updated to cover the Obama and Trump presidencies

To Make Men Free

by Heather Cox Richardson

“The most comprehensive account of the GOP and its competing impulses” (Los Angeles Times)now updated to cover the Trump presidency and its aftermath

The Ledger and the Chain

by Joshua D. Rothman

An award-winning historian reveals the harrowing forgotten story of America's internal slave trade—and its role in the making of America

Barrio America

by A. K. Sandoval-Strausz

The compelling history of how Latino immigrants revitalized the nation’s cities after decades of disinvestment and white flight

 