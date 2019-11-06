A gift guide from Sarah Knight, author of the NO F*CKS GIVEN Guides

Sarah Knight‘s first book, The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck, has been published in more than twenty languages, and her TEDx talk, “The Magic of Not Giving a F*ck,” has more than four million views. All of the books in her No F*cks Given Guides series have been international bestsellers. Now, she is giving a f*ck and is here to help you with a few holiday gift ideas. From Sarah:

Get your shit together with packing cubes! I have this set of six ($65) in pink that matches my Away suitcase, but you can get them in all kinds of styles, colors, and prices if you search online. There is nothing I love more than packing efficiently, and these make UN-packing so easy too—just transfer each cube from suitcase to hotel room dresser drawer and you’re good to go! (Link Here)

Get into the holiday “spirits” with J.J. Corry Whiskey. Founder Louise McGuane singlehandedly revived the lost art of whiskey bonding on the West Coast of Ireland, and now has several gold-medal winning whiskies in the J.J. Corry line, including her original bottling: The Gael ($80). Check out their website to buy it from all around the world: https://www.chapelgatewhiskey.com/where-to-buy-2

Treat yo’self—or, um, someone you love—to a gift box from Calvisius Caviar. A set of four varieties of their unique homegrown caviar from the freshwater ponds of Italy make a delicious and luxurious gift ($229): https://www.calvisiususa.com/gift-box/calvisius-royal-collection-usa.html

Or you could go straight for 4.4oz of “The Prestige” ($349) which I have been lucky enough to taste, and OMG: https://www.calvisiususa.com/gift-box/round-box-prestige.html

F*ck No! How to say no without being an a**hole, from the New York Times bestselling author of The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck

Are you burnt out from taking on more than you can handle or accepting less than you deserve? Tired of giving in instead of sticking up for yourself? Sick of saying yes all the time? You're gonna love F*CK NO!

No is an acceptable answer, and it's time to start using it. Whether you're a People-Pleaser, Overachiever, Pushover, or have serious FOMO, bestselling "anti-guru" Sarah Knight helps you say what you really mean without being really mean--or burning out for fear of missing out.

Life is so much better when you say no with confidence--and without guilt, fear, or regret. F*ck No! delivers practical strategies that give you the power to decline, and concrete examples that put the words right into your mouth. You'll discover: The joy of no

No-Tips for all occasions

How to set boundaries

Fill-in-the-blank F*ckNotes

The No-and-Switch, the Power No--and how to take no for an answer yourself

And much more! Praise for Sarah Knight and the No F*cks Given Guides "Self-help to swear by." --Boston Globe "Genius." --Vogue "Hilarious, irreverent, and no-nonsense." --Bustle

Calm the F*ck Down Journal Tame anxiety, manage stress, and stop freaking out with this straight-talking interactive journal designed to help you identify what's stressing you out and handle it once and for all.



Do you overthink everything? Do your stresses and anxieties keep you up at night? Do you wish someone would help you just snap out of it--and focus on what really matters?

Sounds like you need to calm the f*ck down and journal your way to peace of mind.

In this no-f*cks-given, no-holds-barred journal, New York Times bestselling "anti-guru" Sarah Knight helps you kick your anxiety and overthinking to the curb. By coaching through your sh*tstorms, freakouts, stress dreams, and more, she helps you figure out what's stressing you out, and make a plan to deal with it.

