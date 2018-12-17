6 Simple Yoga Poses for Stress Relief Anytime for Any One

6 simple yoga poses that will get you grounded and refreshed all year long!

Downward-Facing Dog Pose

Adho mukha svanasana

This relaxing pose works wonders to counteract the effects of long hours spent traveling in a car, train, or plane. It’s also a terrific pose to do with kids! After a trip away for the holidays, or a long commute and desk-stuck work day, you’ll feel refreshed. Hold for 30 to 90 seconds.

Easy Boat Pose

Sukha navasana

Core work helps make you resilient. This pose can be modified for beginners but the core effect is striking.

Side Corpse Pose

Parshva shavasana

Prone poses that focus on flexibility like the Side Corpse Pose are perfect for relieving stomach upset and achy muscles, something that holiday snacking and drinking might cause. Relax—you can do this one.

Diamond Four-Limbed Staff Pose

Vajra chaturanga dandasana

A two-part pose that will provide extra upper body strength for schlepping heavy work totes or shopping. Feeling good about it? Try it with your knees off the floor for a challenge.

Eye of the Needle Pose

Sucirandrasana

Effective and simple, this supine pose relieves the glutes and lower back. Those pesky aches from desk chairs gone! Hold the pose for 30-90 seconds.

Accomplished One Pose

Siddhasana

Be sure to take a minute today, and every day of the year, to appreciate your accomplishments and wish yourself well. This is a meditation pose, so sit quietly, eyes closed, and focus on your breathing. Stay in the moment and wish yourself wellness!

A sensible approach: Daniel Lacerda’s Universal Flexibility Cues – keep in mind when beginning any new practice:

Hold flexibility for a minimum of 30 to 90 seconds.

Stretch to the edge of comfort and stimulation without straining.

Don’t overstretch to the point of pain; your muscles will tighten up in order to protect themselves and your flexibility will decrease.

Want more? There are 2,100 Asanas in Daniel Lacerda’s book, each one illustrated with step-by-step photographs and perfect for beginners to advanced yogis. Learn more here.