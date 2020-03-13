7 Things We Love About Gossip Girl

1. The luxurious lifestyle.

Fancy prep school, parties, celebrities—I mean, who doesn’t want to live vicariously through the lives of the Gossip Girl characters?





2. Audrey Hepburn.

Any true fan will know all about how much Blair loves (and maybe sometimes likes to pretend she is) Audrey Hepburn. I respect her unwavering devotion.





3. SO. MUCH. ROMANCE.

Just take a look below at all the romantic pairings from the book series. Can you imagine there are even more pairings in the television show? How juicy!





4. The waffles.

They are always eating waffles on the show (mostly at the Humphrey home). As I love waffles more than any other breakfast food on the planet, it gives me great joy to see others appreciating them as well.





5. Blair’s impeccable fashion.

Preppy and chic, she always looks stunning. From the headbands, to the jackets, to the phenomenal ballgowns—I would LOVE to take a spin through Blair’s closet.





6. The Big Apple.

Having moved to NYC two months ago, being here still feels very magical. Most of the locations mentioned in the book and television series are real places that you can visit: The Upper East Side, Brooklyn, the New York Palace Hotel, the MET, Columbia University, and so much more! ­­





7. The BRAND NEW, ABSOLUTELY FAB covers for the first three books!













XOXO Gossip Girl