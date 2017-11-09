10 Gifts for the Anglophile in Your Life

Do you have a friend that has “Keep Calm and Carry On”-patterned everything? Does she dream about moving to London? Does he wish he had that sophisticated accent? Make their day with these gifts for the die-hard anglophile.

1. Moon London Walks

The perfect book to plan your first (or next) adventure to London, Moon London Walks takes you on six unique walking tours through the landmarks, boutiques, bars, and hidden gems of this historic and cosmopolitan city.

2. Union Jack Umbrella

Perfect for an English summer, this beautiful Union Jack umbrella will proclaim your love of all things British while keeping you nice and dry.

3. Dalek or Tardis Bluetooth Speaker

EXTERMINATE bad gift giving for the Whovian in your life! Hook them up with these clever Bluetooth speakers from ThinkGeek.

4. Great British Bake Off!

Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood took the US by storm this year. The GBBO fan in your life will adore this cookbook so much, they might bake you something delicious to say thank you!

5. Penguin Classics

Make your favorite bookworm swoon with these beautifully bound editions of Jane Austen’s classics, or share some holiday cheer with Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

6. Get in the Holiday Spirits!

Ring the new year in with a time-honored British spirit! A bottle of London Dry Gin (look around for new, small batch distilleries like the East London Liquor Company), a classic bottle of Pimm’s, or a shiny new shaker make the perfect gift.

7. Pottermania

Bring some magic into someone’s life this holiday season with a cute pin of the Hogwarts Express, or this set of tumblers etched with each of the pubs in the Harry Potter universe.

8. It’s Tea Time!

Tea makes everything better. Stock up on delicious caffeine with this Twinings High Tea gift box, or this adorable tea towel map of London.

9. London Underground Poster

This beautifully minimalist poster of the London Underground will make any flat look chic, all the while reminding you to ‘mind the gap.’

10. Made in the UK

The Brits know their style, from tweed to button-ups and trench coats. Level up your English fashion with any of these classic British outfitters:

Anything from That British Tweed Company

A trench coat from Aquascutum

A classic button-up shirt from Boden

